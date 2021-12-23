20,064 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 192,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Q2 by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,566. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

