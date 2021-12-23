21,186 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $302.54 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

