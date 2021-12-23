$228.07 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report sales of $228.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $228.20 million. BOX reported sales of $198.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $867.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $869.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $972.56 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,010. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $379,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58. BOX has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

