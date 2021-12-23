$258.71 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report sales of $258.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.36 million and the highest is $261.64 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $367.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $104,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $435,088. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $29.42 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $898.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

