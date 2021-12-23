263,402 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Paysafe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $85,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 13.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $118,000.

PSFE opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

