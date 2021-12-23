2local Hits Market Cap of $488,202.38 (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. 2local has a market cap of $488,202.38 and approximately $65,317.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2local coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 2local has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.31 or 0.08070073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.38 or 0.99856890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007298 BTC.

About 2local

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,904,157,844 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

