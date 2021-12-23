$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

BSX stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,024,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,861,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,596,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

