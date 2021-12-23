$33.91 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post $33.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.58 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

