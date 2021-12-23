$34.00 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report sales of $34.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the lowest is $33.30 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $34.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

