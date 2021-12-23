$340.88 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $340.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $347.60 million. UDR reported sales of $301.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.37.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

