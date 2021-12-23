$351.25 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report sales of $351.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.00 million to $435.75 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

