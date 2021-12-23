3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,303.91

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,303.91 ($17.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,429.50 ($18.89). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,429.50 ($18.89), with a volume of 906,413 shares.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.34) to GBX 1,735 ($22.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,377.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,303.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of £13.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

