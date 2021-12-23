$41.63 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce sales of $41.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the lowest is $41.29 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $164.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $165.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $203.99 million, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.85.

BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

