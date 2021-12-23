$431.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to announce sales of $431.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.56 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CANO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

