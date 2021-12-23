$431.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to announce sales of $431.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.56 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CANO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cano Health (CANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.