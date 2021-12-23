$461.45 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report sales of $461.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.48 million to $466.80 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $302.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $28,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

