46,165 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

