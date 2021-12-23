$474.80 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report $474.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.60 million and the lowest is $471.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $479.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

BGCP opened at $4.58 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,944,000 after acquiring an additional 743,214 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in BGC Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 12,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,302,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 411,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 503,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

