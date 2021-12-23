4NEW (KWATT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $191.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. 4NEW has a market cap of $123,331.88 and $191.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00042763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007045 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

