502,062 Shares in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 502,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Traeger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $10,537,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61. Traeger Inc has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

