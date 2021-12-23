$510.28 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post $510.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.80 million and the lowest is $498.13 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $474.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

