51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.77. Approximately 4,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 278,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 51job by 49.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of 51job by 139.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth $109,000.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

