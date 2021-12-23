$55.05 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post $55.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $53.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $211.60 million, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $212.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

CTBI opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $767.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

