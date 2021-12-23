57,295 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

