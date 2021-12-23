$586.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce $586.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.15 million and the highest is $588.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.47 million to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

