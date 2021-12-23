$594.83 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report $594.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.20 million and the highest is $607.00 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $510.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 16.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

