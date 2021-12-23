$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report sales of $60.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.35 million and the highest is $61.34 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $404,322. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.