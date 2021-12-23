$665.10 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to report $665.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $664.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.10 million. Caleres reported sales of $570.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

CAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $21.86 on Thursday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $832.65 million, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

