6,799 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $141,443,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $140,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12,382.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 137,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $274,312,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $572.79 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,811 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

