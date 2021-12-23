$70.70 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce sales of $70.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.40 million to $71.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $259.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $259.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.95 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DMC Global by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DMC Global by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 321,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 224,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $737.39 million, a P/E ratio of 437.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

