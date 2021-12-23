$70.70 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce sales of $70.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.40 million to $71.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $259.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $259.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.95 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DMC Global.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DMC Global by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DMC Global by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 321,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 224,298 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BOOM stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $737.39 million, a P/E ratio of 437.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
