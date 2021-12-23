71,022 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Mplx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Mplx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

