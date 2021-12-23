72,032 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock worth $137,910. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

