7,903 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $397.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.01 and a 200-day moving average of $409.20. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

