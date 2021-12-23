$879.18 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post sales of $879.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $823.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $969.97 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $814.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.80.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $177.62 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

