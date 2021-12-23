8PAY Price Reaches $0.0765 on Top Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $250,577.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.59 or 0.07973044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,006.56 or 0.99857118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007316 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars.

