9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) versus Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Financial Survey

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Immune Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Immune Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 405.05%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A -28.10% 421.92% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -73.84% -63.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics $110,000.00 17.45 $1.59 million ($61.94) -0.06 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$61.50 million N/A N/A

Immune Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than 9 Meters Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immune Therapeutics beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.