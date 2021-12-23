9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Shares Up 3.6%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14. 80,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,033,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFU. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in 9F in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 9F in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 9F in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of 9F during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

