A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $529.77

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 529.77 ($7.00) and traded as high as GBX 531.35 ($7.02). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.95), with a volume of 41,543 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAG shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.65) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 560 ($7.40).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 507.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 529.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £589.27 million and a PE ratio of 18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Zoe Howorth bought 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of £29,956.92 ($39,578.44). Insiders have acquired 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,818 in the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

