Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Shares Gap Down to $24.86

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $24.13. Aadi Bioscience shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AADI. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $516.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 642,809 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth $7,605,000.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

