Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Shares Gap Down to $24.86

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $24.13. Aadi Bioscience shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 17 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AADI. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $516.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.
About Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
