Aavegotchi Price Reaches $2.41 (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00004746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $166.05 million and $33.58 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00209538 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 70,661,430 coins and its circulating supply is 68,897,267 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

