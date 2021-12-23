Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $245.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $139.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

