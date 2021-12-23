AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $131,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.14. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $233.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

