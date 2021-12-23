AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 192.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of ABBV opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $233.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.