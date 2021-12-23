AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.45

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.45 and last traded at $133.28, with a volume of 128509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

The stock has a market cap of $235.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 216.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

