Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,500.73

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,500.73 ($19.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,652 ($21.83). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,646 ($21.75), with a volume of 235,562 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($17.84) to GBX 1,400 ($18.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,640.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,500.73. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 228.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

