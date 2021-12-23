Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $8.81

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.56. Absci shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 2,727 shares traded.

ABSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

