Abyss Price Hits $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Abyss has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $159,349.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

