ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.92 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

