Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.55

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.55 and traded as high as C$18.90. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.87, with a volume of 10,520 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADN. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The stock has a market cap of C$314.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$22.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

