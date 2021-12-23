Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $405.34. 8,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.