Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading Up 3.6%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $191.65 and last traded at $191.65. Approximately 205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACXIF shares. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Acciona in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acciona currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average of $168.01.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

